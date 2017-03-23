City of Fargo Considering Allowing Chickens in Neighborhoods

People have the chance to weigh in on the possibility and give their opinion

FARGO, N.D. — Chickens could soon join neighborhoods and live in backyards.

The Fargo city attorney has been working with Fargo Cass Public Health and other city departments to explore the opportunity.

The draft currently includes the ability to have up to four chickens, but no roosters.

There would also be a permit required if you choose to participate.

Fargo city commissioners will hear the first reading of the draft at a meeting on April 10.

“People have a desire to grow their own food and know where it comes from,” FCPH Nutritionist Kim Lipetzky. “Having chickens in the backyard who can lay eggs for a family is a plus.

We’re kind of compiling on the input on the ordinance and we’re going to be sharing that with the city commission in April.”

If you would like to leave your opinion, click here.