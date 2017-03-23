Craig Cobb Speaks Out on Fire That Destroyed Nome Church

NOME, N.D. — A church recently bought by self-proclaimed white supremacist Craig Cobb burned to the ground Wednesday in Nome, North Dakota.

Cobb said he knows the fire was intentional.

He said he woke up in Sherwood, North Dakota to the news of his destroyed property through an email from an attorney.

He said there is no doubt in his mind that it was arson.

Cobb said he is offering at least $2,000 to anyone who brings forward information about how the fire started.

He said he was exploring a few different options on ways he could use the church.

One possibility was living there and renting out rooms.

He said the option he was leaning toward the most was making it a church, but he said the “hater” didn’t give him a chance.

“I was going to turn it over to the creativity movement with a stipulation that that branch of the church be called the Donald J. Trump…President Donald J. Trump Creativity Church of Rome,” said Cobb in a phone interview to KVRR’s Shiina LoSciuto. “Not Nome, Rome. A little play on history there you see.”

Cobb told KVRR he was actually scheduled to be in Nome yesterday when the fire started to pick up a Menard’s order.

He said some people might have known that and might have been planning a murder as well.

On KVRR Local News at 9, we’ll hear more from Cobb and what kind of charges he is hoping will come about.