Craig Cobb Wants Hate Crime Charges Filed in Church Fire

He is calling the act of his church burning down "terroristic"

NOME, N.D. — A church recently bought by self–proclaimed white supremacist Craig Cobb has burned to the ground in Nome, North Dakota.

The Attorney General’s Office says there isn’t any new information to release but Cobb says he knows the fire was set intentionally.

“I was going to turn it over to the creativity movement with a stipulation that that branch of the church be called the Donald J. Trump…President Donald J. Trump, Creativity Church of Rome, not Nome, Rome,” said Craig Cobb to KVRR Reporter Shiina LoSciuto. “A little play on history there you see.”

Craig Cobb said he had big plans for the former Nome Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church.

“I absolutely would have if they would have given me half a chance, which the hater did not by burning down my property,” explained Cobb.

“Do you have any idea of what started the fire or any suspicions?” asked LoSciuto.

“Sure. An arsonist did it of course. That’s all, an arsonist, it’s really simple,” Cobb relied.

Craig Cobb was in Sherwood, North Dakota when he woke up to an email from an attorney about his destroyed property in Nome.

“I just want to insert that it’s a terroristic attack,” stated Cobb.

He said there is no doubt in his mind that it was intentional.

“I’m going to ask the DOJ and the FBI to apply hate crime charges against them too,” Cobb said.

He believes this was an attack on his “Creativity” religion, which he is well known for.

“That’s why I say hate crime charges should be added to whoever destroyed this church,” he said.

He tells KVRR he’s ready to give a reward of at least $2,000 to anyone with information on who’s responsible.

“I really want them caught, I really, really want them caught,” said Cobb.

Cobb says he actually had plans to be in Nome the day of the fire but changed his plans last minute.