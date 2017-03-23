Devils Lake Man Gets Split Conviction on Restaurant Burglary, Fire

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The Devils Lake man accused of burning down Hardee’s to cover up a burglary in 2015 is found not guilty…but not on all counts.

Michael Ott has been convicted of burglarizing Hardee’s, but the jury found him not guilty of setting the restaurant on fire.

The fire caused more than a million dollars in damage.

Authorities say Ott stole more than 11-hundred dollars before the fire broke out.

He is facing five years in prison but will be credited for time served.