Easton Stick Returns to Bison as Veteran for Spring Practice

Stick is 20-2 as a starter for NDSU

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick returns to the Bison as a junior with plenty of game experience.

Stick started every game for NDSU in 2016 and led them to the FCS semifinals, but it was a disappointing finish for the team as the Bison failed to win the national title for the first time in six years.

One change Stick will have to adjust to this season is the new offensive coordinator, Courtney Messingham.

“It’s a little bit different this year,” Stick said. “Obviously, there’s a different voice leading our offense, so it’s exciting to get out here with coach Mess and get to know him a little bit and see how he’s coaching and start building that relationship.”