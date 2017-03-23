Line of Hockey Fan Hopefuls Wait Outside Scheels Arena for Championship Packages

FARGO, N.D. — Hockey fans wrapped around Scheels Arena in hopes to get one of the many available ticket packages for this weekend’s NCAA Division One West Region Championship.

Some fans have been lined up as early as Wednesday night hoping to get one of the 500 available tickets.

“We set up our ice house at 10 o’clock last night so we’ve been here for a while,” said UND fan, Trevor Schmitt.

“I got here at about 11 o’clock last night,” said fan Dori Amundson. “It was pretty cold. There wasn’t as many people in line but at about 5:30 this morning the line started to pick up.”

The fans we talked to had different reasons why a ticket meant so much to them.

“I’ve lived in Fargo my entire life,” said Jake Hagen. “Played hockey for about ten years or so, so I’m just really excited about it.”

“My Dad and I have been going to hockey since I was four years old so he asked me to get him tickets,” said Amundson. “I decided that I was going to stay overnight to repay him back.”

Fans soon forgot about how cold they were after receiving their tickets.

“I am more than excited,” gushed Amundson. “Yay!”

“I feel like they’re going to go all of the way,” said another fan.

Although there were hundreds of people who showed up for these tickets, the one thing they had in common was the team they were rooting for.

“Go Sioux! Roll tribe, roll tribe,” called out Schmitt.

“Sioux! Ya ya,” echoed Amundson.

The Fighting Hawks will hit the ice tomorrow at 2 p.m.