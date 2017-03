Minneapolis Man Arrested in Early Morning Armed Robbery in Grand Forks

They say Hussein left the store with the cash and was tracked down by K9 units a few blocks away

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Minneapolis man is in custody after an early morning armed robbery in Grand Forks.

Police say 27-year-old Salam Hussein walked into the Payday Express located at 1017 South Washington Street just before 8:30 this morning, showed a gun to an employee and demanded money.

They say Hussein left the store with the cash and was tracked down by K9 units a few blocks away.

Formal charges are pending.