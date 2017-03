Moorhead Woman Sentenced for Molesting 7-Year-Old

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. — A Moorhead woman has been sentenced for molesting a 7-year-old girl.

A judge sentenced 42-year-old Arpolia Brown-Navarrete to 12 years in prison, the mandatory minimum sentence.

She reached a plea deal with Clay County prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The victim was a neighbor of Brown-Navarrete’s and she admitted to authorities she had molested the girl.