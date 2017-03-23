ND House Kills Bill for State-Owned Casinos

If it had been endorsed by the House, the constitutional amendment would have gone on the ballot for voters to decide

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota House voted to kill a Fargo representative’s bill to establish state-owned casinos.

Rep. Al Carlson’s proposal includes building casinos the state could promote as “destination attractions” and use the profits to offset taxes.

But opponents say the state-owned casinos could hurt American Indian casinos and damage relationships with the tribes.

