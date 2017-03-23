Pet Connection: Meet Tux

A Chesapeake Bay Retriever who'd be right at home in lakes country.

Tux is a two year old male with much of the classic good looks of a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, a water-loving breed with a big heart, an athletic build, and a warm disposition. Tux is part Chesapeake, part pit bull, said Homeward Animal Rescue’s Heather Klefstad, who brought the friendly two-year-old to the KVRR studios for a live in-studio appearance on the morning show with Emily. He’s got a lot of energy, as do most retrievers, but he’s also calm when the situation calls for it, and affection all the way around, being equally fond of socializing with dogs and people. While he’s probably a better fit for homes without very young children, since he’s a pretty big fellow, Tux is your guy whether you’re looking for a buddy to cuddle with on the couch, a romp at the dog park, or a day on the lake.