Rink Report: UND Expects Raucous Crowd at West Regional

UND faces BU Friday at 2 p.m.

FARGO, N.D. — This is the second time in three years that the West Regional will be at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Both No. 2 Boston University and No. 3 North Dakota know what kind of crowd to expect Friday given the demographic of the area.

“I don’t think you need to talk to too many people to anticipate what’s going to happen with the atmosphere and the excitement,” Boston University Head Coach David Quinn said. “Maybe seven or eight people will be in the building will be cheering for us- maybe not, maybe 20- but we certainly understand the passion for North Dakota hockey throughout the state.”

Senior Captain Gage Ausmus played for the Fighting Hawks when the regional was in Fargo in 2015, he remembers how many North Dakota supporters followed the team then.

“With our fans being able to travel here easily makes for a great atmosphere for us,| Ausmus said. “I’m sure we’ll see a lot of green shirts. I think it’s a fun atmosphere for the other team to play in as well. It just makes for a great hockey environment.”

That UND team won the regional and advanced to the Frozen Four with Dave Hakstol at the helm, but right by his side was Assistant Coach Brad Berry.

“We’ve been here two years ago and it’s a great environment,” UND Head Coach Brad Berry said. “It’s a great environment full of our fans and we don’t want to disappoint. We’ll be ready to go.”

Boston University and North Dakota rank in the top-five in the country in NCAA Tournament appearances.

“If you’re a student-athlete and you’re looking at the landscape of regionals, this is a game that everybody would want to play in,” Quinn stated. “You want to play North Dakota in Fargo in this environment. Listen, if you’re going to win championships, you’ve got to face great teams and beat great teams and we’re certainly going to face a great team tomorrow.”

“We’ve been playing pretty hard but the results haven’t been coming on a consistent basis,” said Berry. “We feel very comfortable and confident about this weekend.”

UND and BU will drop puck in the West Regionals Friday at 2 p.m. at Scheels Arena and will air on ESPN 2.