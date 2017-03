Three Arrested After Moorhead Traffic Stop

Police say they ran a routine registration check on a vehicle and it came back as stolen

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Fort Totten man is in custody after a traffic stop in Moorhead.

James Graywater, 44, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license and possession of an open bottle.

Police say they ran a routine registration check on a vehicle and it came back as stolen.

Two passengers in the vehicle were also arrested on unrelated charges.