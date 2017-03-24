Roller Derby: The Action Packed Sport on Wheels Rolls into Fargo

Roller derby is pushing and shoving it's way back to the Fargo Civic Center

FARGO, N.D. — If you’re looking for something other than hockey to do this weekend, we may have just the event for you.

Roller Derby has returned to Fargo.

“Roller Derby is one of the unique sports in the world today. It’s one of actually the fastest growing sports,” said FM Derby Girls president Samantha Adducci. “It’s an hour long, two thirty minute half games played of just hard hitting action on quad skates in just full gear, full contact. Tomorrow, it’s going to be a super awesome hard hitting double header event where the FM Derby Girls are going to be taking on the Scar Dolls, which are the St. Cloud Area Derby Girls. Then after our bout will be the Dakota Men’s Derby bout which they will be taking on the Twin City Terrors.”

This double header will be the Dakota Men’s Roller Derby’s debut.

“The previous Fargo team, the Rock City Riot we’re merging with the Bismarck team, the BisMan Bomberz and we’re just coming together, getting our numbers together,” said Dakota Men’s Derby president Cal Olson. “We’re hopefully going to be even more competitive than we were separately.”

Tomorrow’s event will help benefit the Tri-College N.E.W. Leadership Development Institute, which is an organization that pushes for women leadership.

“We’ll be having a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, we’re selling merchandise and we’re also selling a book written by one of our former league members,” said Adducci.

“People should come out because it’s fast, it’s hard hitting, especially with the guys we tend to beat each other up a little bit and the girls, they’re really good, they’re skilled, they’re great,” said Olsen.

“It’s pretty awesome that you can come to an event and enjoy yourself, have a good time, drink a beer, bring your family or your friends or your coworkers,” said Adducci. “But you’re actually helping the community as well because even just paying for your ticket, a portion of that is going towards our charity.”

The derby will start tomorrow at 5:30 pm at the Fargo Civic Center.