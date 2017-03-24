Asst. Principal of Bemidji Middle School Allegedly Used Snapchat, Facebook to Lure Teens

BEMIDJI, Minn. — The assistant principal of Bemidji Middle School has been arrested after authorities say he was contacting children on social media accounts posing as a 13-year-old male.

Brandon Bjerknes, 34, is charged with two counts of solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct.

Bjerknes is accused of creating a fake Facebook profile named “Brett Larson” and was engaging in Snapchat conversations with two female teens under the age of 15 and attempting to lure them into having sex.

The Bemidji School District released a statement saying they received a complaint and Bjerknes was placed on administrative leave due to the investigation.