Am Fam High School Play of the Week Nominees: March 24

Kiley Borowicz's basket or Steven Lipp's and-one.

FARGO, N.D. — The nominees for the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week, brought to you by the Bruce Karevold agency.

We’re seeing a changing of the guard as winter sports wind down, but there is still a pair of nifty plays from the court.

Play number one comes from the Minnesota girls state basketball tournament. Roseau’s Kiley Borowicz dribbles behind her back and takes it to the hoop in the Rams state title victory over Sauk Centre.

Play number two from the boys’ side, Breckenridge’s Steven Lipp drives to the hole, draws the contact and finishes with the and-one.

Both are good, but which is better? You can vote on our website at www.kvrr.com, just click on the sports tab.

We will also tweet out a poll from @kvrrsports.

The winner will air on Monday night.