Grand Forks Police Identify Body Found in Ice

Authorities say 31-year-old Donald Campbell was found in a block of ice near the downtown railroad bridge on Wednesday
Erin Wencl

 

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police Grand Forks identified the body of a Cando man found partially frozen in ice in the Red River.

Authorities say 31-year-old Donald Campbell was found in a block of ice near the downtown railroad bridge on Wednesday.

A passerby found him and called police.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play and there is no danger to the public.

They say Campbell used Northlands Rescue Mission as a temporary address and don’t know how long he has been in the Grand Forks area.

Related Post

Motorist “Unaware” He Hit Woman Walkin...
Fargo Man Charged with Making Death Threats Agains...
Former Grand Forks Teacher Expected to Plead Guilt...
Shooting Suspect Did Not Take Hostages

You Might Like