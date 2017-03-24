Great Rides Gears Up for Season Opener

Great Rides gears up for biking season to begin this Sunday

FARGO, N.D. — Great Rides Bike Share is busy prepping for its third season of operation in Fargo.

Workers are busy installing 11 stations and doing final testing to make sure the 100 bikes are ready for riders.

This year, riders can check out bikes from the updated BYcycle app.

Using this app, people can also manage their accounts and get directions.

Great Rides says they are proud to be a first in North Dakota and being awarded for the most bike rides per day.

“We’re super excited to launch for our 3rd season,” said Alyssa Johnson, who is Director of Operations. “Our first two seasons in 2015 and 2016 were incredibly successful. We had over a quarter million rides between our first two seasons and we’re excited for another successful season.”

Johnson says riders can expect to have stations up and running by Sunday