KVRR Coach of the Week: Thompson’s Brady Schwab

Schwab and the Tommies look to defend their Class-B state baseball title

THOMPSON, N.D. — Thompson baseball coach Brady Schwab is the KVRR Coach of the Week.

Schwab led the Tommies to a state title in both football and baseball in 2016 as the head coach of each squad.

As Opening Day on April 10th nears, he is focusing on how he can make his team better and defend the title.