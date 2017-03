Live Long and Prosper

Donate Blood. It's the Logical Thing To Do.

Emily and Adam remind you every morning to donate blood. The folks at United Blood Services are wrestling with some serious shortages in our local blood supply, and they’re asking for your help with donations of much-needed blood types, and platelets too — all blood types are needed. Even green, as Adam pointed out.

So live long and prosper, and don’t forget to help others do the same.