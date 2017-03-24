LIVE: Muscle Pouring Into Fargo For Bodybuilding Tournament

National Physique Committee Regional Competition Happening At NDSU

Thomas Kemper with the National Physique Committee joins us on KVRR Local News to talk about this weekend’s bodybuilding show.

Bodybuilders Erin Westby and Jeff Case, who have a lot of muscles, show off some of their poses.

They also tell us about the level of dedication it takes to be a bodybuilder.

The NPC is hosting the Upper Midwest national qualifying tournament Saturday, March 25th at Festival Hall on the NDSU campus.

Builders compete in several different categories, with the top builders moving on to the national tournament.

