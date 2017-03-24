LIVE: Roller Derby Double Header in Fargo

A Roller Derby Double Header Will Take Place This Saturday at the Fargo Civic Center

KVRRs Jackie Kelly talked with Samantha Adducci, the President of the FM Derby Girls, about their double header this Saturday at the Fargo Civic Center.

At the derby, the F-M Derby Girls will compete against the SCAR Dolls and the Dakota Men’s Roller Derby will take on the Twin City Terrordactyls.

The event starts at 5:30 pm.

More information about the event can be found here.