Longfellow Elementary Students Share Love of North Dakota with Sen. Heitkamp

Heitkmap announced winners for the "Why I Love North Dakota" essays

FARGO, N.D. — Senator Heitkamp took time off from her busy schedule and headed to Longfellow Elementary School.

At least 65 fourth graders at Longfellow Elementary shared their personal “Why I Love North Dakota” essays with Senator Heidi Heitkamp just before Valentine’s Day.

The Senator decided to make a personal trip to the school to announce her top essay choices and also shared with the students on why she loves North Dakota.

She says reading through all of the essays warmed her heart.

“I love the seasons, I love the snow, I love how beautiful my state is, I love growing vegetables,” said Sen. Heitkamp. “You get such a tremendous sense of how connected kids are to the land and to the place.”

The three winners of the essays are Olivia Hammes, Leah Hoffman and Taylor Treiber.