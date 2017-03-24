Minnesota Muslim Civil Rights Group Asking Public for Support

The Council on American-Islamic Relations wants thousands of Minnesotans to stand up against hate this Saturday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Muslim civil rights group is asking the public to help fight bigotry after a man demanded a Moorhead woman to take off her hijab.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations wants thousands of Minnesotans to stand up against hate this Saturday.

More than a thousand people have already signed up.

CAIR-MN’s Executive Director, Jaylani Hussein, says another Minnesota Muslim was followed this week in addition to the one in Moorhead.

Attendees on Saturday will get concrete ideas on how to take action against hatred in their communities.