President Trump Approves Construction of Keystone XL Pipeline

NATIONAL — Construction on the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline was officially approved by the Trump administration.

This reverses President Obama’s previous decision to block construction on the pipeline which feeds oil from Canada to a network of other pipelines in Nebraska.

Critics say a finished Keystone pipeline threatens one of the world’s largest underground fresh water deposits along with other environmental problems.

Supporters say this will create more jobs and make the United States less dependent on Middle Eastern oil.