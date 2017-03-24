Sen. Heitkamp Wants Health Care Plan that Works in ND Communities

Senator Heitkamp shares what she would've wanted for the community if the bill was passed

FARGO, N.D. — While many Americans did not want the American Health Care Act to pass, Senator Heidi Heitkamp says she was one of them.

Before House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill entirely, there were some concerns of where the act would leave citizens.

A nonpartisan analysis estimated the American Health Care Act would immediately leave 14 million people without health coverage.

Senator Heitkamp said if the Trump Administration did move forward with the bill, she would hope there would be a backup plan for those who would be affected.

“What I’m really hoping is that we’ll have a chance to bring those resources back home so they can be deployed in community organizations and community strategies like you have right here in Fargo,” Senator Heitkamp.

President Trump blamed the no vote on the lack of Democratic support, even though multiple Republicans also opposed the bill.