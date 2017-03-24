UND Reacts to Overtime Stunner

North Dakota falls in NCAA Tournament to Boston University.

FARGO, N.D. (UND ATHLETICS) — In a roller coaster of a season for the defending NCAA hockey champions, the ride came to screeching halt for the University of North Dakota Friday afternoon at Scheels Arena.

Boston University sophomore defenseman Charlie McAvoy took a backdoor pass from BU’s leading scorer, freshman Clayton Keller, to score the winner in a 4-3 double overtime victory for the Terriers in the semifinals of the NCAA West Regional.

The defeat was heartbreaking for the Fighting Hawks in many regards. They had an apparent winning goal by freshman Dixon Bowen disallowed at 3:48 of the first OT. And they won’t advance to the Frozen Four with a chance to defend their title.

After a lengthy review, officials ruled that UND frosh forward Ludvig Hoff was “in the offensive zone prior to the puck crossing the blue line,” according to the statement from an NCAA official.

In addition, UND outshot BU 59-29, won the faceoff battle 62-42, attempted 143 shots to 67 for the Terriers and hit two goal posts. BU blocked an amazing 51 UND shots, including 17 by defenseman Brandon Hickey. The 59 shots is 13 more than UND has had in any game this season.

North Dakota rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the last eight minutes of the third period, picking up a goal from Hoff off a faceoff at 12:16 and a backhander by defenseman Christian Wolainin from in tight at 15:34.

The rally came after a 14-minute to delay to replace a broken pane of glass when UND’s Mike Gornall checked Kieffer Bellows hard into the glass on a side wall.

But BU had the answer to the rally in second overtime when Keller, on the side wall, feathered a pass through past the crease for a one-timer by McAvoy, breaking down from the right point to bang in the winner with his fifth goal of the year.

UND had lost games like this earlier this season when it out-shot an opponent by large margins.