Fargo Police Connect with the Community over Cups of Cocoa

Officers dedicated a few hours of their day to play games with the community

FARGO, N.D. — Police officers took a break from patrolling the streets and spent some down time with the community. Fargo officers hosted Cocoa with a Cop, visiting with families and friends.

Movies, coloring and games were set up alongside tables stocked with cookies and cocoa.

Officers say this event gives them a chance to bond with people in the Valley on a different level from when they’re out doing their jobs.

“It creates that trust and transparency with the community,” said Jessica Schindeldecker, Fargo Police Crime Prevention Officer. “It gives them an option to come and meet with us and sit down and chat with us and realize we are just like them we are humans, too. We’re real people and they can trust us with their safety,”

The event was free to the public and open to all ages.