League of Women Voters Highlights the History of Women’s Suffrage

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The League of Women Voters came together at the Rourke Art Museum in Moorhead for Saturday morning brunch.

The LWV held a meeting, which focused on women’s suffrage.

Heroines of the United States Suffrage Movement were honored with a presentation called, “Dressing the Part – Advocates for Women’s Suffrage.”

The audience also took part in a walkthrough of the history of women’s suffrage.

They examined the fashion trends of the time and ways the media depicted women who want to vote.

“This program today is about the campaign for suffrage in America and looking at what some of the people did,” said Ann Braaten, Assistant Professor of Practice in Apparel at NDSU. “How they made use of dress to get a message across and how that kind of relates to today.”

The LWV hosts meetings at the Sons of Norway Lodge in downtown Fargo every first Friday of the month from September to May.