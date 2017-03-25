Vietnam Veterans Share Memorable Moments of War

The Event Celebrates Vietnam Veterans Day

WEST FARGO, N.D. — They served in the Vietnam War, and now they’re here to share their stories.

Sweat, blood and tears are what veterans sacrificed to fight for our country.

It was a time when hundreds of thousands of soldiers lost their lives.

“To commemorate the memories and friends that are still with us,” said Ronald Durand, a Vietnam War Veteran.

“This is a good way of us talking and exploring and informing people of the things we do,” said Larry Nicholson, Vietnam War Veteran and President of Vietnam Veterans of America.

Many know the battles in Vietnam were ugly, but these veterans say there’s no way to describe the experience with words — it can only be understood by those who served in the war.

“Eye opening without a doubt. Without a doubt,” said Nicholson.

“It was something I’ve never experienced before,” said Durand.

“You’re scared when you first get there. You’re scared, you run the first night,” said David Brunsvold, a Vietnam War Veteran.

But the fear would soon turn into something much greater.

“We bond like a band of brothers,” said Durand.

“We’re all brothers, we’re all comfortable. We didn’t serve together, but we feel like we did serve together,” said Brunsvold.

“You talk to a veteran it’s like you’ve known them all your life,” said Nicholson.

And for some, they knew they wanted to enlist right away. For others, they didn’t have a choice.

“I just wanted to get away from home. So next thing I know I’m in Vietnam,” said Nicholson.

“I did not enlist. I got my letter, and I was drafted,” said Durand.

For some, it was an alternative to going to school.

“I wasn’t very good in education,” said Brunsvold.

More than four decades later, these veterans say serving our country in the Vietnam War was the greatest thing to ever happen to them.

“If I had to do it all over again I would,” said Durand.

“I myself personally think everybody should serve,” said Brunsvold.

“God bless America,” said Durand

“God bless America,” said Brunsvold.

The Vietnam Veterans of America will hold Vietnam Memorial Week at the Fargo Air Museum from April 22nd through the 28th