One Lucky Teacher and Student Were Awarded at Barnes And Noble

Gracie Erickstad and Suzanne Larson were awarded for the my favorite teacher contest

There was a loud round of applause during the Barnes & Noble “My Favorite Teacher Contest” ceremony in Fargo.

Middle and high school students were asked to write an essay, poem or thank you letter sharing how their favorite teacher has influenced their life and why they appreciate and admire them.

Participating schools collected the essays and provided them to their local Barnes & Noble store representative by March 1st.

This year Gracie Erickstad was awarded the best essay where she wrote about her orchestra teacher, Suzanne Larson.

“Well when I heard about this contest my mind immediately went to Mrs. Larson. She’s been the most influential person out of all of my teachers,” said Student with Liberty Middle School, Gracie Erickstad.

“It’s really rewarding to know that she feels that way and the best part is she might consider being a music teacher herself,” said Orchestra Teacher with Liberty Middle School, Suzanne Larson.

The winning essay will now be submitted to the “Barnes & Noble National Teacher of the Year” contest for a chance to win a $500 Barnes & Noble gift certificate and NOOK device.