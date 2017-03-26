Grafton Could See Major Flood Stage by Friday

Park River Record Crest Was Set in 2013 at 16.16 Feet

The Park River at Grafton is forecast to hit major flood stage by Friday.

National Weather Service predicts the river will hit 14.5 feet then with a crest at 15.5 feet a few days later.

That would put it in the top 10.

The highest crest was recorded in May 2013 at 16.16 feet.

The city park begins to flood at 12.5 feet.

The governor has issued a state of emergency for Walsh County based on the threat of major flooding.