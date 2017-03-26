Grafton Could See Major Flood Stage by Friday

Park River Record Crest Was Set in 2013 at 16.16 Feet
TJ Nelson

The Park River at Grafton is forecast to hit major flood stage by Friday.

National Weather Service predicts the river will hit 14.5 feet then with a crest at 15.5 feet a few days later.

That would put it in the top 10.

The highest crest was recorded in May 2013 at 16.16 feet.

The city park begins to flood at 12.5 feet.

The governor has issued a state of emergency for Walsh County based on the threat of major flooding.

Related Post

Devils Lake Region to Expect Major Flooding
Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall Partially Closes Af...
Grafton Man Dies in Fatal Crash Near Pisek
Engineers Gather for Three Day Conference on Red R...

You Might Like

St. Cloud Man Goes Missing

Police in St. Cloud have asked for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man. Jesse Dady of St. Cloud was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning downtown. Officers located footage of Dady walking alone northbound on 5th Avenue North,… continue reading ›