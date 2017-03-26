House is Lost After Fire Crews Are Called Out for a Second Time

Initial Fire Happened Saturday Afternoon
TJ Nelson

Casselton fire crews were called back to a house in Wheatland that initially started on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Crews returned around 5:30 Sunday morning and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

It’s believed some material that was smoldering deep in the insulation reignited the fire.

The fire marshal had determined that the initial fire, reported around noon on Saturday, was caused by an electrical issue.

No one was hurt during either fire.

The Red Cross is helping those that were living in the house.

