Shoppers Are Saying Their Final Goodbyes To Sears

Today was the last day of business for Sears at West Acres Mall in Fargo.

2017 has already been a rough year for merchants and shoppers at West Acres Mall.

First The Limited closed and then it was Wet Seal along with a long list of other stores that will close.

Now we’re parting ways with our beloved Sears after over 40 years.

Some shoppers aren’t pleased to say the least.

“It’s kind of tough to hear that. I love Sears,” said Fargo shopper, Jawaan Collins.

“Kind of sad,” said Fargo shopper, Mah Moe.

“We’ve been shopping here almost mine and my parent’s entire lives and it’s like closing an era almost,” said Fargo shopper, Sally Berg.

Sears at West Acres is among 150 Sears closures nationwide and has been a part of the mall since 1972.

45 years later and shoppers say it’s been the perfect place to buy everything you could possibly think of.

From the latest washing machine to perfectly fitted jeans, Sears had it all.

“Sometimes I get clothes and winter jackets and tools from here,” said Collins.

“My dad likes to buy some hardware for his cars,” said Moe.

“Usually school clothes, shoes, we’ve gotten appliances here. So it’s basically all of our household items,” said Berg.

Shoppers visited the retail store on its last day hoping to get those last minute deals.

Most items were even marked down by 95%.

“It seems like it’s been a mad rush. Everybody is trying to get everything they can off the shelves,” said Collins.

Unfortunately others stopped in a little too late.

“Right now there’s not much things,” said Fargo shopper, Akiberet Mehari.

And although it’s Sears last day, shoppers even share some of their concerns about what’s in store for the future of west acres mall.

“I’m thinking about the employees. I guess I feel bad for them,” said Mehari.

“Kind of worried,” said Collins.

“I see they have an art gallery down there so I’m guessing things like that would really bring in a lot more people,” said Berg.

As loyal as Sears shoppers are…

“I got this jacket from here,” said Moe.

“I even have the store credit,” said Mehari.

They’re hoping for the next best thing to come to West Acres Mall.

53 employees will lose their jobs.

Full-time workers or those in management will be offered severance packages.