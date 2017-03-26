Skaters Go For the Gold at Annual Moorhead Ice Show

This Year's Show Paid Tribute to the Olympics

For one weekend the Olympics came to Moorhead!

Local figure skaters trained all year for their big moment at the 2017 Moorhead Ice Show.

The theme for the 2017 Moorhead Ice Show, “Let the Games Begin”, celebrates different countries, sports and memorable moments of the Olympics.

“The show is the one time of the year that I get to express myself to the fullest,” said Emma.

More than 150 skaters both small and big take turns showing off their tricks and gliding into the spotlight.

“It’s so awesome having so many people come.”

Even nationally ranked guest skaters are impressed with the talents of the kids, both on and off the rink.

Deanna Stellato & Nate Bartholomay said, “The kids are just so supportive of each other, and we hear it back stage and it gets us ready to go”.

Although this is an event that the community looks forward to, each year it’s a bitter sweet moment for seniors as it’s their last show on their home rink.

“I feel like I’m going to tear up right now. You become so used to the crowd, and the people and the girls, everyone is so nice, it’s hard to leave.”

One door may be closing for Emma, who’s been skating at the Moorhead Sports Center for 12 years, but her skates won’t be hung up any time soon.

“I’m hopefully going to be on Disney on Ice and will be touring with them, and doing shows,” said Emma.

Nate said, “If you’re having fun and you’re training hard and know that you can’t give anything else and you keep doing it, then you’re going to get where you want to be it’s as simple as that.”