St. Cloud Man Goes Missing

Jesse Dady Captured On Surveillance Camera

Police in St. Cloud have asked for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Jesse Dady of St. Cloud was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning downtown.

Officers located footage of Dady walking alone northbound on 5th Avenue North, crossing 1st Street North.

They searched the area where he was last seen, but didn’t find anything.

There is no evidence of any foul play at this time.

Dady is a white man approximately 6 feet tall, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a bright orange hat, gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Dady is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 320-255-1301,1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org