Dance Marathon at Concordia Needs Your Pennies

Pennies for Pediatrics is kicking off this week at Concordia to help support Sanford Children's Hospital

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Dance Marathon, a nationwide movement involving college students who raise money through dancing, games and entertainment, is stirring up a war at Concordia.

The college is hosting its first “Pennies for Pediatrics” fundraiser on campus throughout the week.

The competition is between dorms and off campus housing to see who can raise the most money by Friday.

All proceeds will go to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Fargo.

“It directly goes to helping people’s lives and you never know if that could be your situation,” said student Jessica Kaliher. “A lot of these families don’t expect to have kids that are born with issues and stuff.”

Two people will be drawn at random from the bucket with the most money to win a prize.