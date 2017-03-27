Four Arrests After Drug Related Incident In Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Four people are in custody following an early morning incident in Casselton.

Initially reported as a robbery in progress, Cass County deputies quickly tracked down those connected to the incident, and detained them for questioning.

While the investigation is in its early stages, it appears the alleged victim and the suspects all know one another.

Sgt. Tim Briggeman says the incident was drug related. Three adults and a 17 year old male are facing drug possession charges. More serious charges are possible.

The victim was not injured. The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, near the Casselton Reservoir, on the northwest side of of Casselton.

Those arrested are: 23-year old Trevor Tate of Mayville, 18-year old John Pruneda of Hillsboro, and Jacob Devine of Grand Forks.