Four County Chase Ends In Arrest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – A man is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit that started in Moorhead, crossed through four Minnesota counties, involved 10 law enforcement agencies and left three squad cars damaged.

The suspect was caught in Detroit Lakes, after ditching his pickup, which was stolen last week in north Fargo. He’s identified as 26-year old Zachary Rogers of Moorhead.

He fled police as they responded to a burglary-in-progress at a home in the Tessa Terrace development in south Moorhead shortly after one this morning. He fled east out off the city, crossed Clay, parts of Wilkin and Otter Tail Counties and then into Becker County, hitting speeds of more than 100 mph, sometimes driving in the wrong lane in an attempt to elude authorities.

Rogers also managed to dodge spike boards multiple times as officers attempted to disable his vehicle. After driving through downtown Detroit Lakes,he abandoned his truck and was eventually tracked down by a police K-9 on the town’s north side. He was treated for dog bites before being taken to jail. Rogers is facing numerous charges including, assault, burglary, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property