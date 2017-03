Four Males Arrested in Alleged Robbery in Casselton

CASSELTON, N.D. — An alleged robbery in progress just after midnight in Casselton turned out to be an incident involving drugs.

Cass County deputies arrested three adults and one juvenile on drug charges.

They say the alleged victim and the suspects knew each other.

Arrested were 23-year-old Trevin Tate of Mayville, 20-year-old Jacob Devine of Grand Forks and 18-year-old John Pruneda of Hillsboro.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested and all four face drug possession charges.