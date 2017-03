Gov. Burgum Vetoes Measure Limiting Governor Employee Bonuses

It was Burgum's first veto of a bill since the Republican won the governorship in November

BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Burgum has vetoed a measure that would limit employee bonuses from the governor.

Burgum said the bill “places unprecedented and intentional restrictions” on a governor’s ability to recruit and retain key employees.

The measure was spurred after then-Gov. Dalrymple approved nearly $100,000 in retention bonuses for five staffers in 2015.

It was the first time a governor had used the bonus program.

Leaders of both parties criticized the bonuses.