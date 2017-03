High Risk Sex Offender Moving to Detroit Lakes Neighborhood

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A community notification meeting is planned in Detroit Lakes about a high risk sex offender who is moving back into the community.

Robert Baca will be back in DL on April 5th after completing his sentence.

A community meeting will be held Thursday night at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Officers will be on hand to answer any public safety questions.

Baca is considered a high risk offender after he was convicted of raping a woman in 1997.

He also walked away from his Department of Corrections house in 2014 and was later arrested in Montana.