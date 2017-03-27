Law Enforcement Concerns Over ND’s New Conceal and Carry Law

FARGO, N.D. — Officials with the Fargo Police Department are having some concerns about the new conceal carry law.

It was signed by the governor last week.

It lets anyone with a Class 2 firearm license and a valid North Dakota ID for at least a year the right to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.

Police say their biggest concern with the new law is the lack of training in firearm safety.

“We’re worried that without the training, someone who wants to carry a firearm with no education or handling experience can do so,” said Deputy Chief Joe Anderson with the Fargo Police Department.

Anderson said the police department will try its best to make sure that people know the importance of gun safety.

The law goes into effect on August 1st.