Lipp Shoots his way to Am Fam HS Play of the Week

Breckenridge boys basketball player gets an and-one play in section final

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Breckenridge boys basketball player Stevin Lipp is the winner of the American Family Insurance High School Play of the Week.

Lipp made an acrobatic shot while getting fouled against Perham in the Minnesota section final.

