Offensive Line Vacancies Leave Big Hole for NDSU Football

Bison graduate three starter's from last year's team

FARGO, N.D. — One of the biggest holes North Dakota State’s football team has to fill this season is from the guys who are supposed to make holes, the offensive linemen.

The Bison lose three starters to graduation for the 2017 season, and with three large holes to fill, head coach Chris Klieman is shuffling some people around to experiment with the best options. One of the moves shifts Austin Kuhnert over to guard, while putting Tanner Volson at center.

“I think you see Kuhney is moved over to guard, so we’re gonna have Kuhnert pulling guard where he played his first year here,” Klieman said. “I think that really makes us better at guard and Tanner Volson at center. Although, there’s gonna be some great competition there.”