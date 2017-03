Ogema Man Sentenced in Killing of Three-Year-Old

The charges stem from the October 2015 death of Steven Warren at the couple's home on the White Earth Indian Reservation

OGEMA, Minn. — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal beating of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Sterling Andersen, 24, of rural Ogema, avoided a possible life prison term by pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Andersen told authorities he punched and kneed the toddler because the boy wouldn’t stop crying.