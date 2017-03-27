One Arrested in High Speed Chase Through Four Counties

ZACHARY ROCHERS, 25, IS facing multiple charges including fleeing, assault, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A man led authorities on a high speed chase through four counties Monday morning.

The chase stretched from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes.

At about one o’clock Monday morning, police responded to a burglary-in-progress at a home in the Tessa Terrance development in South Moorhead.

Police followed tire marks to Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead where they spotted 25-year-old Zachary Rogers.

When Rogers spotted the officers, he took off in a stolen vehicle east on 50th Ave South.

The high speed chase lasted for about an hour crossing through Clay, Wilkin, Ottertail and Becker Counties.

“Barnesville PD did attempt deploy stop sticks in Barnesville,” said Lt. Mike Detloff with the Moorhead Police Department. “The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol were assisting and the vehicle continued but missed the stop sticks.”

Rogers hit a power pole in Pelican Rapids but continued to drive after hitting it.

Once Rogers got to Detroit Lakes, he got out of his car and fled on foot.

Becker County then deployed their canine unit and Rogers was found and taken into custody.

“He’s facing multiple charges in multiple counties in relation to this pursuit,” said Lt. Detloff.

He said their new radio system was very helpful during this chase.

“It allowed us to communicate with Wilkin County, Pelican Rapids PD, Otter Tail County, Becker County, Detroit Lakes and theMinnesota State Patrol all on one channel where it was fairly seamless,” said Lt. Detloff. “We could hear them way over in Detroit Lakes without any issues with the radio.”

Rogers is being treated in Detroit Lakes for non-life threating injuries.

He is facing multiple charges including fleeing, assault, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle.