Taking in the Big Dipper

You Might Like
Four Arrests After Drug Related Incident In Casselton
CASSELTON, N.D. (KFGO) - Four people are in custody following an early morning incident in Casselton. Initially reported as a robbery in progress, Cass County deputies quickly tracked down those connected to the incident, and detained them for questioning. While… continue reading ›
Four County Chase Ends In Arrest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) - A man is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit that started in Moorhead, crossed through four Minnesota counties, involved 10 law enforcement agencies and left three squad cars damaged. The suspect was… continue reading ›
Skaters Go For the Gold at Annual Moorhead Ice Show
For one weekend the Olympics came to Moorhead! Local figure skaters trained all year for their big moment at the 2017 Moorhead Ice Show. The theme for the 2017 Moorhead Ice Show, "Let the… continue reading ›