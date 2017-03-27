UND Leads NCAA in Attendance for Sixth Consecutive Year

Fighting Hawks averaged 11,505 fans per game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – Nearly a quarter of a million fans passed through the gates of Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2016-17, marking the sixth consecutive season in which the University of North Dakota has led NCAA Division I men’s hockey in total home attendance. North Dakota also led the nation in per-game home attendance for the third straight year, averaging 11,505 fans over 21 home games.

UND was the only team in the nation to draw more than 200,000 fans in 2016-17, and the program’s average home attendance of 11,505 was at 99 percent capacity in the 11,634-seat Ralph Engelstad Arena. Thirteen of UND’s 21 home games were sellouts.

“We would like to thank all of our fans and ticket holders who attended North Dakota men’s hockey this past season at Ralph Engelstad Arena,” said UND head coach Brad Berry. “You once again leading the nation in attendance not only shows the magnitude of your loyalty and passion, but has also given — and will continue to give — our hardworking student-athletes memories that they will keep for the rest of their lives. We are forever thankful to have the best fans in all of college hockey.”

UND was the only team in North America outside of the National Hockey League to average more than 10,000 fans per game in 2016-17.

NCAA Total Attendance Leaders:

Rk. School GP Total

North Dakota 21 241,603 Wisconsin 18 182,839 Minnesota 16 153,513 Penn State 20 120,513 Minnesota Duluth 19 113,493

NCAA Average Attendance Leaders:

Rk. School GP Average

North Dakota 21 11,505 Wisconsin 18 10,158 Minnesota 16 9,595 Colorado College 16 6,256 Penn State 20 6,026

North American Average Attendance Leaders (non-NHL)*:

League Team Average

NCAA North Dakota 11,505

CHL Edmonton Oil Kings 9,461

AHL Hershey Bears 9,205

ECHL Fort Wayne Komets 7,591

* Source: HockeyDB.com