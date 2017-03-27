UND Leads NCAA in Attendance for Sixth Consecutive Year

Fighting Hawks averaged 11,505 fans per game
Keith Albertson

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – Nearly a quarter of a million fans passed through the gates of Ralph Engelstad Arena in 2016-17, marking the sixth consecutive season in which the University of North Dakota has led NCAA Division I men’s hockey in total home attendance. North Dakota also led the nation in per-game home attendance for the third straight year, averaging 11,505 fans over 21 home games.

UND was the only team in the nation to draw more than 200,000 fans in 2016-17, and the program’s average home attendance of 11,505 was at 99 percent capacity in the 11,634-seat Ralph Engelstad Arena. Thirteen of UND’s 21 home games were sellouts.

“We would like to thank all of our fans and ticket holders who attended North Dakota men’s hockey this past season at Ralph Engelstad Arena,” said UND head coach Brad Berry. “You once again leading the nation in attendance not only shows the magnitude of your loyalty and passion, but has also given — and will continue to give — our hardworking student-athletes memories that they will keep for the rest of their lives. We are forever thankful to have the best fans in all of college hockey.”

UND was the only team in North America outside of the National Hockey League to average more than 10,000 fans per game in 2016-17.

 

NCAA Total Attendance Leaders:
Rk.   School                        GP         Total

  1.    North Dakota        21       241,603
  2.    Wisconsin                   18       182,839
  3.    Minnesota                  16       153,513
  4.    Penn State                  20      120,513
  5.    Minnesota Duluth     19      113,493

 

NCAA Average Attendance Leaders:
Rk.   School                         GP     Average

  1.     North Dakota         21      11,505
  2.     Wisconsin                    18       10,158
  3.     Minnesota                   16        9,595
  4.     Colorado College       16        6,256
  5.     Penn State                   20       6,026

 

North American Average Attendance Leaders (non-NHL)*:
League      Team                               Average

NCAA     North Dakota              11,505

CHL         Edmonton Oil Kings        9,461

AHL         Hershey Bears                   9,205

ECHL      Fort Wayne Komets         7,591

 

* Source: HockeyDB.com

Related Post

Rink Report: UND Hockey Returns for Visit to Weste...
Rick Perry Confirmed as Energy Secretary
UND Closes Regular Season with Eyes on Big Sky Tit...
Pushing the Boundaries? ND Lawmakers Consider Bill...

You Might Like

Four County Chase Ends In Arrest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) - A man is in custody after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit that started in Moorhead, crossed through four Minnesota counties, involved 10 law enforcement agencies and left three squad cars damaged. The suspect was… continue reading ›