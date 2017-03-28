Building Bridges: Fargo South Students Write Book on Refugee Life

Several refugee students from Fargo South High School wrote about their lives in Green Card Youth Voice, a compilation book

FARGO, N.D. — Refugee high school students told their stories at the launch of a locally produced book.

It was part of the Building Bridges event at the Fargo Holiday Inn.

Lutheran Social Services officials say many of these young refugees came to Fargo by themselves.

Some of them are escaping war, famine and persecution for their religious beliefs.

“They don’t have a choice, they can’t just go home to those countries,” said Shirley Dykeshoorn with LSS Humanitarian Services. “They are making a new life here in our country.

As a welcoming community, we’re offering this workshop as a way to build bridges.”

The book can be purchased at LSS, Barnes & Noble of Fargo, Zandbroz, The Plains Art Museum and the Hjemkomst Center.