Diabetes Alert Day: Are You at Risk?

Adults are urged to take an online rick test for Diabetes Alert Day

FARGO, N.D. — American Diabetes Association is sounding the alarm about the prevalence of type 2 diabetes in adults.

Diabetes Alert Day is held on the last Tuesday of March every year as a wakeup call to find out about diabetes.

A free anonymous risk test is available online and only takes about a minute to complete.

With questions such as ‘Do you have a family history of diabetes’ and ‘Are you physically active’, participants can learn how high their risk is of the disease.

“A stat actually just came out last year. More people die from diabetes than they die from cancer which is pretty alarming, especially because diabetes can be prevented with diet, exercise and medications,” said Danne Doering, who is a community leadership board member of the American Diabetes Association. “It’s so easy to prevent and we should be doing more with it.”

If you scored five or higher on the test, you are at an increased risk for having type 2 diabetes, but only your doctor can diagnose you accurately